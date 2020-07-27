Busy weekend for local lifeboat crews following number of call-outs

Lifeboat crews in Tayside had a busy weekend as they were called out to a number of incidents throughout the area.

Police, search and rescue helicopters and Coastguard teams were also involved in the incidents.

Montrose lifeboat crew launched both lifeboats on Sunday over fears that a person was in the water near to the town’s railway bridge.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they received a call from Police Scotland just before 10pm asking for assistance to help trace a male they believed had entered the water from the bridge.

The spokesman said: “Both the lifeboats were launched and the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness joined the search, along with Coastguard teams from Montrose, Arbroath and Stonehaven.”

He said that the search was called off just after midnight when no one was sighted.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following the earlier appeal in relation to an adult male seen near to the Railway Bridge in Montrose, Police Scotland can confirm the male has been traced safe and well. The public are thanked for their assistance.”

Montrose lifeboat crew were also in action on Saturday evening following reports of a person in the water at the Annat Bank area.

A spokesman for Montrose lifeboat crew said: “At around 9.45pm on Saturday, Montrose lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were called upon by the Coastguard following reports of a person in the water at the Annat Bank.

“The ILB was quickly on scene and carried out a search. Finding the person reported to be in the water, they were recovered to the ILB and returned to station.

“The crew carried out casualty care en route and on the pontoon with Montrose Coastguard team.”

He said that an ambulance and rescue helicopter were both on standby during the incident.

The casualty was transferred to the ambulance for treatment and assessment.

Arbroath lifeboat crew were also in action on Saturday after a member of the public noticed something in the water off the coast of Auchmithie.

A spokesman for the Arbroath crew said: “Arbroath RNLI launched both of the lifeboats after an eagle-eyed resident of Auchmithie spotted something in the water, one mile off Auchmithie harbour.

“This was initially thought to be a possible capsized vessel or kite surfer in distress.

“The crew were guided in by team members from Angus and Dundee Coastguard who were on the scene.

“Once the lifeboats arrived at the object it became apparent that sadly it was a deceased whale.

Information about the whale was passed to HM Coastguard before crews were cleared to stand down and return to station.”

Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched yesterday after reports that a paddle boarder was in difficulty close to Tayport.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Coastguard teams joined the search and were able to identify that the object that had been spotted was actually a buoy in the water and the mission was called off.

“This was a false alarm with good intent.”