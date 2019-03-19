Busy section of Dundee road to close for 10 days

A half-mile stretch of one of Dundee’s busiest roads is set to close for 10 days in order to install a new pedestrian crossing.

The A92 Arbroath Road will be shut between Fairfield Road and Claypotts Road from April 1 so that the traffic lights can be erected.

It will be closed both ways during the works, with the council hoping to reopen the road by April 11.

Local residents’ access to their homes is unlikely to be affected by the works, which stretch the length of Dawson and Claypotts parks.

However, disruption to motorists and bus services is expected as a result of the closure.

Diversions could redirect traffic on to nearby Dundee Road, where drivers can rejoin Claypotts Road at its southernmost point and continue their journeys on the A92.

Stagecoach East Scotland’s 39 service, linking Perth and Arbroath, is also expected to be affected by the works.

The works are the second major project to impact Arbroath Road users in less than 12 months. The road, which has been the subject of frequent complaints from residents because of its problem with potholes, was closed for two weeks last July for significant resurfacing works.

Those works were carried out by Dundee City Council during the summer, when traffic is lighter.

Similarly, the latest set of works will take place during the spring school holidays, with council roads bosses aiming to minimise disruption by inconveniencing a relative minority of road users.

Part of Arbroath Road will be closed at the Stobswell end of the thoroughfare later this week.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up at the street’s junction with Dalkeith Road to allow electrical engineers from SSEN to carry out repair works.

Elsewhere in Dundee, another street is set to close for two weeks during the spring holidays for the installation of a second pedestrian crossing while the roads are relatively clear.

Old Glamis Road south of the Kingsway will close between Balgray Street and Fairmuir Road starting on April 1 for pedestrian crossing works.

That closure will impact on bus services, including Xplore Dundee’s 18 which will divert via Park Road, Strathmartine Road and Clepington Road before resuming its route towards the city centre.

The service heading out of the city, towards Kirkton, will not be affected by the works.