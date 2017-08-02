Busy Dundee street closed after van and car crash

A busy Dundee street was closed off by police after a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry, just after 3pm.

A Renault Megane and a Dundee City Council van were said to be involved in the incident outside the Gillies furniture store.

One woman at the scene said the council van was “undriveable” following the smash.

A diversion was set up by officers along Fort Street, King Street and Gray Street. The crash blocked to road with the affected stretch being one way.

A fire crew happened to be directly behind the incident and firefighters provided first aid to those involved.

The road has since re-opened.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Firefighters were returning from a call out in the area and came across the two vehicle road traffic collision between a car and a van.

“The provided medical assistance to one driver.

“The waited on the scene until the ambulance service arrived.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no one required hospital treatment.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.