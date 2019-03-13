Busy Dundee road with two primary schools on it will close for two weeks

A busy city road is set to close for two weeks while roadworks are carried out.

Turnberry Avenue will be closed in two phases for a fortnight for carriageway resurfacing works.

Phase one will be the stretch from Dalmahoy Drive to Hazlehead Avenue, while the second phase will involve the road being closed from Hazlehead Avenue to Gullane Avenue.

The works – which are being carried out by Tayside Contracts – will start on Monday March 25.

Lynsey Robertson, who owns RTJ Hair and Beauty on Turnberry Avenue, said: “If I can make my clients aware of the fact that the road is closed it will be all right. It’s the first I have heard of it.

“It’s a busy road – it’s got two primary schools.”

Ardler Village Trust manager Gillian Lochhead said that parts of the road are bumpy and the works are necessary.

She said: “There are stretches of it that need to be sorted out.

“All road closures are an inconvenience to some people but it’s not as if the diversion will have to be huge. There are other routes in and out.

“There is a bus route on it but there are other bus routes that can be used.”

Two routes operated by Xplore Dundee – services 9 and 10 – will be affected by the closure.

Services 9, 9a and 9c will follow their normal routes to Macalpine Road before heading along Staffa Place and Rosemount Road, then normal routes from Dalmahoy Drive.

Services 10 and 10a will follow normal routes to Dalmahoy Drive then via Rosemount Road and Staffa Place, and then normal routes from Macalpine Road.

Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “Firstly, I am pleased that important resurfacing work is being done. This is work that needs to be done.

“However, there will obviously be an impact not only on the Ardler Complex and the schools but the shops opposite as well.

“Clearly you can’t do this kind of resurfacing work without there being some disruption.

“I would ask that residents are patient while the work is being done.”

Council leader John Alexander added: “I’m looking forward to the roadworks taking place and being completed quickly to minimise the impact for residents and users of the community centre.”