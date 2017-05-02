Motorists have been urged to be patient after major roadworks got under way on a busy Dundee road.

Clepington Road closed eastbound between Provost Road and Arklay Street to allow Scottish Water to begin work.

A diversion using nearby roads was put in place.

It is the latest phase in the utility firm’s £5 million mains upgrade across Dundee.

The work is being carried out on behalf of Scottish Water by Caledonia Water Alliance.

The first phase will last for two weeks, with a further fortnight’s closure of the westbound carriageway due to take effect after that.

Disruption was kept to a minimum today due to the bank holiday but Coldside councillor Jimmy Black said there could be delays at peak times in the days ahead.

He said: “The council has been working with Scottish Water to plan the traffic management as best we can but there’s no doubt these works are inconvenient.

“Coldside has seen a lot of road works recently and people are getting fed-up but they would be a lot more fed-up if there wasn’t water coming through their taps.

“We would ask people to be patient.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water said the programme was planned to minimise disruption to customers in the area.

He said: “The initial work has been revised slightly and is due to start today. It will last four weeks and will see a closure eastbound for two weeks between Provost Road and Arklay Street, with a diversion along Caird Avenue/Moncur Crescent/Dens Road/Arklay Street.

“When that is complete there will be a westbound closure for two weeks between Arklay Street and Provost Road, with a diversion along Arklay Street/Dens Road/Moncur Crescent/Caird Avenue. The works will then move on to another section of Clepington Road, details of which will be notified well in advance.

“There may also be a disruption to water supplies but anyone affected will be notified at least 48 hours in advance.

“During all works there may be a need for traffic management.”