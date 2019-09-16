Busy Dundee road shut from today as residents fear traffic hold-ups

A busy Dundee road will be partially closed for two weeks as repairs are carried out.

Rankine Street, which connects Lochee Road with Gardner Street and Inverary Terrace, will be closed southbound from today for footpath reconstruction works.

Residents have expressed concern over the two-week closure, with some highlighting the potential problems they will face in parking their own vehicles.

Graham Holmes, 70, said: “It’s going to be a bit of an inconvenience as all the people who park their cars along Rankine Street will have go somewhere else.

“I’m worried that I’m not going to be able to find somewhere to park myself during the two weeks the road is shut.”

Mr Holmes also expressed concern about the volume of traffic the street is often exposed to.

He added: “The speed of some of the cars coming along here is a concern at times.

“I’m very surprised there hasn’t been an accident already and with even more cars parked along the road when the closure is on, it could make things worse.”

The Rankine Street resident added: “This seems to be a main road for the emergency services going to Ninewells Hospital so the closure might impact that traffic.”

Another resident, Matthew Dempsey, 31, said: “My wife is a music teacher and being able to park along the street is handy for all the equipment she has.

“The parking was one of the main reasons we got the property, so the two week closure will definitely be an inconvenience for us.”

Matthew added: “It would maybe have been better to do it in stages. Two weeks its quite a long time for the whole road to be shut.”

The road closure wasn’t causing everyone worry however, and some locals felt it was about time repairs work were carried out.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I don’t think the road being shut will really bother me that much if I am being honest.

“They’ve only really patched the footpath up in places so it’s good they are repairing it properly.”

Motorists can take alternative routes via Inverary Terrace, Inverlaw Place and Dudhope Terrace during the closure.