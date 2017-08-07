A Dundee road was left looking long and very winding after an error by resurfacing workers.

Markings down the centre of Perth Road were painted in a weaving line following £230,000 of resurfacing work by Tayside Contracts.

The “bizarre” error was spotted by residents including West End councillor Fraser Macpherson, who reported it to roads chiefs.

It is not known how the error occurred.

Remedial work is now set to take place to help straighten out the markings.

The work on that stretch of road — which saw the road surface renewed for the first time in more than 30 years — is scheduled to finish in the coming days.

Mr Macpherson said he had flagged up the “bizarre white lines” to the council, asking them to be straightened as “a matter of urgency”.

However, he insisted the work was good news generally for people living and working in the area.

He said: “There has clearly been a mistake done with the lining.

“I’ve contacted Dundee City Council roads and transportation and the contractor to have the matter reviewed as a matter of urgency.

“There are of number of positives to be drawn from the resurfacing.

“Firstly the project is scheduled to finish ahead of time and it is the first time the surface has been relayed in over 30 years.

“There was never going to be a good time to carry out the works and there was undoubtedly going to be significant disruption.

“There have also been positive discussions with the head of roads and transportation regarding the review of the yellow lines, with the possible creation of a small amount of additional spaces on the Perth Road.

“The works are scheduled to finish ahead of the four-week time frame —weather depending of course.”

Dundee City Council senior engineer Les Grubb previously said the work was “unavoidable”, despite a raft of other roadworks in the area in recent months.

A section of Perth Road has been closed between Hawkhill and Roseangle for the work to take place.

Leann Sutherland, 28, who owns a beauty business on the route, said previously the closure had been a “nightmare”, with a number of customers cancelling appointments in light of the work.

Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of this and remedial action is being taken.”