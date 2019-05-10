‘Busy’ Dundee drug dealers caught with cocaine jailed for four years

A sheriff has jailed a “busy” cocaine dealer and his accomplice for a total of four years.

Former solider Graeme Davidson, of Balgarthno Road, and Leith Walk man Ray Burke were rumbled after police raided Davidson’s flat in August 2017.

Officers found scales, tick lists and traces of the Class A drugs as well as a string of text messages discussing potential deals.

The pair, both 29, are now behind bars having both admitted a single charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Messages revealed the pair had referenced cocaine on multiple occasions, including about weighing and “blending” the drug.

It was accepted by Davidson’s solicitor that he played a larger role in the operation.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between March 13 2016 and August 11 2017.

Representing Burke, solicitor John Boyle said his client was using drugs at the time of the offence and accepted he should not have got involved in dealing.

Mr Boyle said Burke was not aware of the full extent of the operation but accepted his responsibility.

Gary McIlravey, acting on behalf of Davidson, said his client had struggled with homelessness having been discharged from the army with a broken neck in 2013. He said: “He accepted the offence which he has pleaded guilty to is a serious one.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond said when passing sentence: “You have both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, that’s a Class A drug.

“Being concerned in the supply of that drug is a very serious matter. To my mind, this is so serious that only custody is appropriate in a case such as this.”

Burke was jailed for 18 months while Davidson was ordered to serve 30 months in prison.