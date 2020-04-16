Busker ‘Fast Eddie’ back in court over racist abuse at Dundee takeaway

A busker has admitted racially abusing a takeaway employee just days after spitting on him.

Edward Lafferty – known by the moniker “Fast Eddie” – previously pleaded guilty to spitting on the man inside Curryummy, Strathmartine Road, on March 7.

Lafferty was released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court with conditions not to approach or contact the man or approach or enter the store.

But the 59-year-old was remanded in custody after being charged with racially abusing the man at the store on March 14.

Appearing via video link from HMP Perth, Lafferty pleaded guilty on Tuesday to making a racially offensive remark towards the same man.

The court previously heard that Lafferty made racial slurs towards the man and another employee during a drunken rampage before spitting at the man.

According to fiscal depute Laura Hogg, Lafferty said: “Come here ****,” while shouting in an aggressive manner.

Ms Hogg said: “Both witnesses repeatedly asked him to leave the store but he refused.

“One of the witnesses said the police would be contacted if he did not leave. He left before returning in the same manner, continuing to shout and, on one occasion, made a fist with his right hand as if in a punching motion.

“He lunged towards the witnesses before lunging over the counter and spitting on one of them.”

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said Lafferty was “shocked and embarrassed” by his conduct and had been drinking on top of medication during the incident.

After pleading guilty, Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Lafferty, of Kinghorne Place, until September to call alongside other matters.

He was released on bail.