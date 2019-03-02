Businessman Mike Soutar who starred on BBC’s Apprentice ‘thrilled to be home’ in Dundee

Businessman and television star Mike Soutar visited students and staff at Dundee University.

Best known for grilling candidates on TV’s The Apprentice, Mike is also one of the country’s top business people. He has interrogated potential employees and business partners on behalf of Lord Sugar for the last eight years.

A Dundee native, he returned to his home city to address students, graduates and the wider public as part of Entrepreneurship Week.

The co-founder of Shortlist Media delivered the third public lecture in entrepreneurship.

Starting his career at DC Thomson before moving to Virgin Records, Mr Soutar’s career in publishing has seen him at the helm of era-defining magazines Smash Hits and FHM.

He said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to have been asked to give a lecture in my hometown at Dundee University,” he said.

“Dundee has for centuries been an outward- looking, ambitious, enterprising city and over the last few years it has become a hub of dynamic, modern, creative industries.

“Its unique character comes from its people – down-to-earth, witty and always on the lookout for a new opportunity.”