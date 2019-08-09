Businessman steps in to replace Tayside football club’s vandalised nets

Members of a Tayside youth football club who were left devastated after vandals shredded their goal nets are celebrating a great result off the pitch.

Dundee businessman Steve Robertson has stepped in to replace nets used by Newtyle United Youth Football Club.

Volunteers were facing a financial hit when the equipment was left unusable after being cut to ribbons ahead of the season opener on August 18.

Chairman John Robertson said the £1,000 portable goals and nets were only bought last season using community and club funds.

However, Mr Robertson, manager of White Milne and Company, offered to buy new kit using the company’s community benefits fund.

He said: “I am originally from the village and was disappointed to hear about the vandalism.

“I thought it was terrible somebody would do that.”

John, 28, said the young players were “thrilled” by the gesture.

“I discovered the nets had been cut on Sunday morning and was really annoyed,” he said.

“We invested a lot of money in the 11-a-side goals last year and we have never had any problems until now.

“The club has a real community feel and we work hard to keep the kids from being antisocial.”

Welcoming the contribution, he added: “It means the world to the kids that Steve and the company were able to provide us with new nets.

“It just shows you there are still some very kind people and businesses out there willing to help us at such short notice and we thank them very much.”

Now in its sixth season, the club started with two players and now caters for 80 boys and girls from five to 12 years old.

The 18 qualified coaches nurture the talents of youngsters from Newtyle, Kirriemuir, Coupar Angus, Blairgowrie, Alyth and Dundee, who play in the Dundee and District Youth Football Association League.

Angus councillor Julie Bell, SNP member for Kirriemuir and Dean, urged anyone with any information to contact the police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware of the incident and are investigating.”