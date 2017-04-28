A Tayside businessman says his dream of opening a beachfront restaurant has turned into a six-figure nightmare.

Bubbling raw sewage coming up through toilets forced Nael Hanna to take workers off site at the Beach Pavilion in Carnoustie after they were sick due to the smell.

Mr Hanna said it appears there has been a long-standing issue with drainage, which he claimed has been left unresolved by one-time owners Angus Council, and no works can proceed until it’s fixed.

The pavilion is an art deco building on Links Parade that was marketed for sale by Angus Council in 2014. Mr Hanna wants to transform the disused landmark into a restaurant, art gallery, ice cream outlet and healthy takeaway.

He said the problem has occurred as a direct result of the drainage system. A drain cleaning company reported the main ones underneath the council car park between the pavilion and the leisure centre must be cleared.

Mr Hanna said he hopes to work with the council to resolve the problem.

A council spokesman said: “The proprietor has been in touch this week and we have requested further details.”