Prominent Tayside artist found guilty of rape and abuse of young girls

A prominent Tayside artist has been found guilty of the rape and abuse of young girls more than two decades ago.

A judge told Derrick Heeney at the High Court in Edinburgh he had been convicted of “very serious charges”.

Heeney, 62, of Aulton Way, Montrose, had denied a string of charges during a trial but was found guilty of six sex crimes by a jury, including rape, indecency and underage sex.

Heeney, who ran the Arts ‘n’ Frames business in Montrose, first struck in 1983 at an address in the Whitfield area of Dundee when he told a 13-year-old girl to sit on a mattress before subjecting her to a rape ordeal.

Later that year he molested a five-year-old girl at a property in Dundee during which he touched

her and put his hand in her underwear.

Heeney went on to molest a third child from the age of 10 at addresses in Dundee from 1990.

He later subjected her to rapes and had sex with her at a layby near the Airlie estate, in Forfar.

The abuse continued until 1996.

After the jury returned its verdict, advocate depute Peter Ferguson QC told the court Heeney had previous convictions dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, which included attempted robbery.

Mr Ferguson said he owned a business in his home town of Montrose.

The trial judge, Lord Mulholland, told Heeney: “The abuse of children and teenage girls is a very serious matter for this court.”

He adjourned the case for the preparation of a background report on Heeney ahead of sentencing next month.

The judge remanded Heeney, who had been on bail, in custody.

Heeney was placed on the sex offenders register.

A website – derrickheeney.com – has now been closed down.

There was no answer at Arts ‘n’ Frames at Montrose Business Centre yesterday.