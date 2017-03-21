Businessman held at gunpoint while armed thieves raid family home

Armed thieves forced entry to the home of a Scottish businessman before taking away a large amount of cash after holding the man at gunpoint.

Ronnie Dyce and his wife were in the house in Inverness’s Oldtown Road on Saturday night during the frightening incident.

There were also children in the house at the time of the alleged incident.

Three men – who sources believe were armed with a gun and hammers – forced entry to the family home before demanding cash.

Mr Dyce’s wife suffered minor injuries.

A senior police officer believes the incident was “targeted”.

A major police investigation has been launched, with a senior officer revealed that they believe the incident to be “targeted”.

Mr Dyce owns Cafe V8 and scrap metal merchants HRL in the city.

He is said to have offered a “substantial” reward for information which could help catch the culprits.

The incident unfolded after Mr Dyce and his wife returned home on Saturday evening.

Shortly after they got back, thieves wearing masks and scarves over their faces forced their way in.

They demanded money and Mr Dyce handed over a sum of cash at gunpoint.

A source close to the incident said that Mr Dyce managed to chase the men away and police are said to be examining items alleged to have been left behind.

Mrs Dyce suffered bruising and other minor injuries after falling as the thieves left.

The family source said that the Dyces were “absolutely terrified”.

Detective Inspector Maggie Miller said: “We are appealing to the public for information in relation to this incident which will obviously be of concern to the local community.

“We believe that the incident may have been targeted and would appeal to anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area at the time to contact us.

“In particular we would like to trace three men who may be able to assist us with our inquiries.

“They would have been walking in the area at the time and are all described as wearing dark trousers and similar dark blue fleeces.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible on 101.”