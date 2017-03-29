A businessman who registered 26 babies that did not exist to fraudulently claim more than £34k worth of benefits has been jailed.

Rory McWhirter, director of property company Residential Ltd, was jailed for 28 months at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting the complicated scheme.

McWhirter, 29, lived in Dundee at the time with his paediatric doctor girlfriend Kiyo Adya, who had charges against her dropped.

The court heard McWhirter stole people’s personal details to get copies of their marriage certificates and fake documents, claiming home births for non-existent children had taken place.

Then he claimed tax credits amounting to £14,222.48, child benefits of £19,658.70 and a Sure Start maternity grant of £500 — a total of £34,381.18.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said McWhirter travelled across Scotland registering the births, before he was eventually recognised at Aberdeen registry office and heard providing a different name.

The fiscal said: “Four of the names used as claimants were traced and advised they didn’t make the claims.

“They had all however applied for the same job for front of house staff at a four-star hotel in Glasgow advertised on Gumtree in March 2015.

“The ad required a CV and national insurance number. It transpired their details had been used to fraudulently claim tax credits.”

It was discovered 14 claims for tax credits had been made under the names of people living in Perth, Dundee and Campbeltown, all in flats relating to McWhirter’s company.

The fiscal continued: “In total the accused registered 22 false births for 26 children.

“When he attended at Edinburgh registars in June 2015 to register a birth he was seen using a silver or grey BMW car with a private plate.

“The car led police to an address in Perth Road, Dundee, where the former accused opened the door.”

McWhirter was interviewed and admitted everything.

Solicitor John McLeod, defending, told the court McWhirter had two failed businesses and felt he could not go back to his family for a second bail out.

McWhirter, of Douglas Crescent, Edinburgh, admitted a charge of fraud between June 1 2014 and October 22 2015 at addresses across Scotland.