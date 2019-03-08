Businessman claims he has had to lay off staff because ‘Dundee council owe me £15k’

A businessman claims he has been forced to lay off staff due to an unpaid cleaning bill of £15,000 from Dundee City Council.

Graeme Thomson, owner of Bedazzled cleaning company, said he had been waiting two months for the local authority to settle the debt.

He said his company had been cleaning the homes of council residents on behalf of the local authority’s social work department for the past five years, without any issues.

But the payments stopped after Graeme switched his business’s status from a limited liability company to a sole trader, voluntarily putting his old company name into liquidation.

Graeme, 51, said that despite producing all the documentation needed to prove he was still running a business, the council was yet to pay up.

He said: “This is work the council appoints me to do on its behalf.

“It is now due me £15,000 for cleaning work I have done since last summer.

“I have regularly invoiced the council for payment but it has not paid me this money despite repeated requests.”

Graeme estimated that since January he had been in touch with the council at least 20 times asking for payment.

He added: “They just keep delaying it. This is money the council is due me and it’s money I need if my business is going to survive.”

Graeme said he previously employed about 10 cleaners but since January he had been forced to lay off eight because his company’s income has taken a hit.

He said: “I can’t afford to pay wages so I’m being forced to carry on with just a few staff left.

“If I don’t get paid then I definitely risk losing everything.

“I don’t understand what’s going on and why the council keeps stalling and won’t pay me the money it is due me.”

Graeme has now been forced to contact a solicitor to act on his behalf in his bid to be paid.

A council spokesman said: “We are now investigating claims for payment that have been brought to our attention and will contact Mr Thomson to discuss this further.”