Businesses around Slessor Gardens say forthcoming concerts at the venue will be “fantastic” for Dundee.

Thousands of music fans are set to descend on the Waterfront venue to see reggae-pop band UB40 perform in just over a week’s time.

Girl group Little Mix will play at a sold-out gig on June 29 while singer Olly Murs will perform alongside X Factor stablemate Louisa Johnson on July 20.

Today, business owners and managers said that as well as highlighting the city’s up-and-coming status, the shows were good news for the local economy.

It comes as Dundee City Council revealed details of the road closures for each of the concerts.

Steve Chow, owner of the Kobee restaurant on Dock Street, directly opposite the gardens, said the gigs were a “fantastic” opportunity for the city and its businesses.

He said: “We’ve already got a lot of bookings for the night of the UB40 gig. Local businesses will do very well because people will come to the city centre from all over.

“I reckon all the hotels at the Waterfront area are booked up so people can get a good view of the concerts.”

Mr Chow said he hoped more performances — such as live theatre — would come to Slessor Gardens on the back of the success of the summer gigs.

He added: “People will want to come and see more events here.

“The road closures will not be a problem for us. The council has to make sure people can walk down from the city centre.

“It will be good for business. Not only restaurants but all the local businesses, whether it’s before or after the concert.”

Sarah McMaster, assistant manager at the Italian Grill restaurant in City Square, said they had already received a number of advance bookings ahead of the UB40 gig.

She added: “We’ve got a few bookings — and we’re expecting it to be even busier for the next gigs. It’s good for business because we’re not too far away from the venue.

“We’re hoping people who haven’t booked will come in too.”

Meanwhile, the city council has published details of road closures and facilities in the area surrounding the venue.

Thomson Avenue and Dock Street to the north — which separate the gardens from the Caird Hall, Malmaison and Holiday Inn Express — will be closed to all traffic.

South Castle Street and South Crichton Street, which border Slessor Gardens to the south-west and north-east, and connecting streets Earl Grey Place West and East will also be closed to all traffic.

Cars will be able to pass along the Riverside Esplanade as normal, past the V&A, and continue along South Marketgait towards the city centre.

In anticipation of people arriving at the gig by car, the council has also reduced parking fees to a fixed £2 tariff after 2pm on the day of the UB40 gig at Greenmarket, Gellatly Street and Olympia multistorey car parks.

To discourage parking in residential zones at City Quay, police officers and traffic wardens will patrol the area and will remove or ticket any cars without appropriate parking permits.

The UB40 gig on Saturday May 20 starts at 7pm.