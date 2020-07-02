Businesses to sell Sunny Dundee face coverings

Reusable Sunny Dundee face coverings are to be sold in shops and businesses across Dundee.

The Sunny Dundee campaign run by Dundee, One City, Many Discoveries saw thousands of pairs of sunglasses handed out to locals, business and visitors in 2018.

Now led by UNESCO City of Design, organisations including Halley Stevensons and One City, Many Discoveries have come together to produce the face covering, designed by local artist Pamela Scott, which will be on sale for £6.

Each sale of the coverings will go towards another being made, and the ‘pay it forward’ masks will be handed out to local community groups and foodbanks for free.

They will also be on sale in various locations across Dundee including Quirky Coo, Dock Street Studios, Maisie & Mac and Birchwood Cafe & Emporium.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “We want to welcome people back to the city, but in a safe way.

“Work has already taken place to prepare public areas for increasing numbers of

people with signs and distinctive Sunny Dundee signage being deployed to encourage

people to queue safely and follow one-way pedestrian flows.

“The Sunny Dundee sunglasses were a huge hit with residents and visitors alike and

I’m sure people will enjoy these Sunny Dundee face coverings.

“I’m delighted that the design and production has been carried out locally, and I would

like to thank Halley Stevensons and Pamela Scott for their help in creating the masks.”

Meanwhile the government coronavirus mobile testing centre is to return to Dundee from July 4 to July 12.

The centre will be located in the parting area at Michelin Athletic Club on Drumgeith Road.

Places must be booked in advance, and dates and locations may be subject to change at short notice.

Anyone over age five who shows symptoms of coronavirus such as a continuous cough, loss of taste or smell and a fever can get tested.

The mobile centre is an addition to the testing facility in place through NHS Tayside and the existing health and social care key worker testing programme.

For details on symptoms, testing and how to book a test at the mobile unit visit the Tayside Cares website.