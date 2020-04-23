Dundee businesses given more than £12m of funding during coronavirus crisis

Dundee businesses have received more than £12 million of funding since the launch of the Coronavirus Business Support Fund earlier this month.

More than 1,000 businesses have received grant payments made under the Scottish Government scheme offering help to small businesses.

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said administration staff were “working hard” to ensure businesses got the financial grants as quickly as they can.

He added: “This is quite an incredible sum of money to be paid out in something like three weeks.

“Businesses have been granted either £10,000 or £25,000, which does not have to be paid back, and this money can make the difference between a local firm or small enterprise staying afloat or being driven under.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council advised that as well as the drive to help local businesses they have also extended a suspension period of new recovery activity for unpaid debts across all council accounts.

The enforcement reprieve lapsed on April 20 but has now been extended for a further three-week period. No action will be taken regarding non-domestic tenancies due to unpaid rent payments during this period of disruption.

As well as assisting those with financial relief packages Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action are working with emergency food providers to ensure communities are provided for.

