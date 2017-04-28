Businesses across Dundee are set to reap the rewards of the city’s annual dance event, which takes centre stage on Sunday.

Hairdressers and makeup artists are bringing in extra staff to cope with the influx of revellers for the 13-hour musical Dundee Dance Event (DDE).

Event organiser Mike McDonald previously said the DDE could bring as much as £1 million into the local economy.

Many firms will be opening their doors early to cater for the demand.

Laura Harkin, 30, manager at House Of Liberty in the West End, said staff will be working around the clock to ensure punters are raring to go.

She said: “We have extra staff coming in on Sunday — the demand has been crazy.

“At this stage we are fully booked — we’ve had to turn away customers.”

The festival, which will also feature hip-hop and Northern Soul DJs, has become one of the most hotly-anticipated events of the year.

Hairdresser Michael Johnston of Michael Johnston Hairdressing said his business has been “inundated” with bookings.

He said: “This is our first experience of the Dundee Dance Event and we’ve had our regular clients as well as a new customer base looking for appointments.

“Customers are looking to get festival styles including hair-ups and braiding.

“We’ve got extra staff coming in to cope with the demand.”

Fellow makeup artist Carol Paterson, 29, of Make Me Up Artistry, said punters were going all out for this year’s event.

She said: “Makeup is such a big thing now and we’ve got staff working from 7am right through until 6pm.

“It’s great that a local event has had such a positive impact for local businesses.”