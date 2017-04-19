Businesses count cost of Dundee city centre roadworks

Roadworks in Dundee city centre are bringing misery to shop owners and pedestrians with some stores’ profits down by up to two-thirds.

A two-week resurfacing programme means Crichton Street, Whitehall Street, Dock Street west of Commercial Street and Commercial Street south of Seagate are all closed.

The only way for pedestrians to gain access to streets such as Whitehall Street and Crichton Street is to walk several hundred yards down to Union Street to cross over and turn back again.

A week into the shutdown, businesses are counting the cost.

Clarks Bakery director Jonathon Clark said takings are down by two-thirds.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” he said.

“We just aren’t covering our wages and costs.”

Ross Farmer, service manager of Pillars Bar, also in Crichton Street, said: “We are around £500 per day down on what we usually take and it’s even worse because Easter weekend is normally packed.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Due to the nature of the roadworks and our efforts to have them completed in a two-week timeframe, it has not been possible to keep the pedestrian through-route at the top of Crichton Street open.”