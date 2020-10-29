Businesses club together in bid brighten up Broughty Ferry with Christmas lights

A group of business owners in Broughty Ferry are clubbing together to buy new Christmas lights for the community.

In a bid to bring some festive cheer during the coronavirus outbreak, Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association are looking to crowdfund over £5,000 to buy more new lights for this year.

This comes after the usual street party and entertainment for the official switching on ceremony was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The group is also looking to come up with around £24,000 to cover the cost of installing, taking down, repairing and storing the lights after Dundee City Council withdrew its usual funding.

Steve James from Broughty Ferry Traders said: “We have spoken for the last couple of years about adding to the Christmas lights.

“We usually have a big street party with a stage in mid-November and the Lord Provost switches on the lights but that will not be happening this year.

“But we still want to do something to brighten up the town and do what we can for people during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have never had any lamp post lights before and we want to get some for Brook Street through crowdfunding because the cost of that is £5,190.

“So far the crowdfunding is doing really well, we have already raised over £3,000 for the new lights.

“We want also hope this will promote businesses in Broughty Ferry and encourage people to shop local this Christmas and hopefully this will also cheer people up.”

As well as crowdfunding for the new lights, Broughty Ferry Traders are looking to come up with the cash needed for maintaining the lights year in, year out.

This comes after the council withdrew its annual spending of £32,000 on the Broughty Ferry Christmas lights.

Steve added: “Although we own the Christmas lights, normally Dundee City Council covers the cost of putting the lights up, repairing and storing them, but they are withdrawing that this year and we had to apply for a festive funding grant instead.

“We have qualified for that but usually that costs £32,000 and we got a grant for £8,000 so the traders need to make up the rest of that funding from our own budget.

“We will have to get our own people to install the lights and we are looking for storage at the moment as we will have to do all of that ourselves.

“Normally we make profit from our gala week which goes into the community Christmas lights and this year we will be fine because we are not paying for the usual street party, stage and road closures.

“But after that it depends on income from the gala week.

“It is really hard for folk this year and I feel sorry for all the shops and pubs who are struggling with the restrictions at the moment.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “Dundee City Council has historically funded Christmas trees, lights and other decorations in various locations throughout the city.

“In August, the recovery subcommittee agreed to a Christmas Lights and festive events funding review.

“The committee agreed a new £50,000 fund to support Christmas activities and events in communities in Dundee.

“A review of Christmas trees across the city saw the creation of a festive fund which will provide transparent and fair access to funds for every community in the city.

“The fund could be used to provide Christmas trees, support Hogmanay events or other fun activities and events in communities.”

Currently, Broughty Ferry Traders are aiming to get the Christmas lights up and running by November 12.