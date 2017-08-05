The new owners of a well-known A90 restaurant and shop in Angus have reassured staff and customers that business will continue as usual.

Peggy Scott’s near Finavon has served as a welcome break for families and long-distance drivers between Dundee and Aberdeen for 15 years.

The purpose-built location’s previous owners had marketed it for offers over £749,995.

New owner Simon Ramsay, of Dalhousie Estates, has vowed to keep existing staff and run the business “along present lines” with help from the management of Brechin Castle Centre across the dual carriageway.