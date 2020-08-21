Business owners and landlords in ‘utter disbelief’ at 20mph markings being installed in ‘tiny lane’ in Dundee’s West End

Fresh questions have been raised over “unnecessary” road markings in the West End after 20mph signs were painted in a lane where cars would struggle to reach that speed.

The signs have been painted onto the surface of Tay Street Lane, next to the Phoenix pub, in recent weeks, to the “disbelief” of some in the area.

It comes just weeks after there was uproar over the cobbles on Strawberry Bank being scrawled with similar “unsightly” markings.

Wendy Maltman, who owns a graphic design business in the lane, questioned the need for the signs.

She added: “I don’t think it was necessary to have them installed here, it is very quiet generally and it isn’t a through road.

“If they had to put in a marking I think one would have been sufficient, you’d struggle to gather enough speed to reach 20mph in the lane before reaching the exit onto the Nethergate.”

A landlord in the area confirmed the signs had been in place roughly for a month and said he was in “utter disbelief” when he first saw them.

He added: “I actually drove up to the top of the lane to see how fast I could go and it was 16mph. To have wasted money on these signs is pointless.

“The daft thing is there are single yellow lines at the narrowest point of the lane where the 20mph signs are, where anyone could park on a Sunday or after 6pm, and block the whole paper.

“If they had to have done anything here it should have been to make the single yellow lines doubles.”

West End Councillor Richard McCready said more “common sense” was needed when deciding where the markings were placed.

He added: “The council has already agreed to remove similar signage at Strawberry Bank. It is difficult to imagine that these signs are adding very much to road safety at Tay Street Lane.

“I will be speaking to council officers about this and be looking for a common sense solution to making sure that the 20mph zone is properly signposted and implemented.”

The council said the use of the markings, known as roundels, was to ensure road safety.

The authority added that the “frequency” of the markings in future schemes would be reviewed but said the Perth Road limit was a temporary measure to help those who choose to walk, cycle, or wheel during lockdown and the transition afterwards.