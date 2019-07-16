Business owner hits out at fire-starting vandals in Dundee

A neighbouring shop along from a takeaway that went ablaze last week was hit by fire raisers just a few days earlier, the Tele can reveal.

Salon S, on Cheviot Crescent, suffered fire damage on June 30 after vandals targeted debris behind the business.

Owner Samantha Keiller, 26, said: “They put stuff against my fire door at the back.

“They were starting bonfires outside the pub and the fire had come through the door.”

Thanks to the blaze, the bottom of the fire door as well as flooring surrounding the exit were damaged.

© Supplied

After a neighbour had got wind of the ongoing fire, one of Samantha’s colleagues managed to get to the shop to put it out.

Samantha added: “We got a call from somebody that lives across the road to say that the alarm was going off.

“It wasn’t a big blaze, he got there in time.

“We called the police that morning and they asked us not to clean until somebody had been up, but they didn’t come out until the following Tuesday.

“I understand that a small fire is not a priority but I don’t feel like the wait should be eight days, I feel like they could have been out sooner.”

Samantha will now have to replace the flooring which was damaged as a result and is waiting to find out if she will have to replace the fire door which also suffered damage.

She said: “It’s an expense to us, that’s what is annoying.

“We are all trying to put money into our businesses to make them look nice and it’s the younger people in the area who are always doing something like this.

“You can’t keep anything nice. Mine was a minor fire, it could have been a lot worse.

“The whole place was stinking of smoke, so I had clients breathing it in.”

Eleven days after the attack on Samantha’s property, neighbouring businesses were hit by fire.

In the early hours of Thursday fire crews rushed to the scene after the blaze damaged takeaway shops Red Chilli and Friendlies Chinese.

© DC Thomson

Beauty and Hairdressing was cordoned off while the crews carried out their work, however Salon S escaped damage from that particular incident.

Residents had reported being woken from their beds after hearing the alarm and the fire service arriving.

The crew were there for several hours as they tackled the blaze.

Samantha added: “It’s the first time I have had fire damage but the kids do cause a lot of trouble on a daily basis.

“They are constantly on the roof of the shops. Lots of people actually fly-tip at the back of our businesses and that gives the kids stuff to burn.

“It’s just annoying because you build your business up. You don’t want to have to move away.”

A statement from Police Scotland said Thursday’s fire at the takeaway shops is being treated as suspicious and anyone with information has been asked to call 101.