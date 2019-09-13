Business plans for Dundee being explored, including helping eco-friendliness

Dundee is set to make a third attempt to create an improvement district funded by local businesses, the Tele can reveal.

Improvement districts (IDs) – formerly known as business improvement districts – involve local firms pooling money to improve a local area over and above the work being done by local authorities.

This can be anything from staging public events to installing additional street furniture such as benches, planters or bins to attract more people to the area.

There are dozens of IDs across Scotland but none so far in Dundee, despite previous attempts to create one in 2015 and 2017.

Jennifer Caswell, team leader in city promotion at Dundee City Council, said a steering group has been created to explore the potential of a city centre district again.

If successful, it is predicted it could bring as much as £400,000 of extra money into the local economy each year.

While Ms Caswell stressed that it is “early days” for the proposal she added that potential themes are being explored – such as preparing Dundee for the next two decades of transformation.

Those behind the bid hope to improve the city centre’s image as a place to live, work and visit, and to encourage the retention of university graduates in the area.

The ID could also explore creating extra active travel offerings in the city, and do more to improve Dundee’s eco-friendly credentials.

Ms Caswell said: “We haven’t defined what the city centre will be but we’re in discussions with our steering group about this.

“There are different options for what the improvement district could be – such as focusing on food and drink or tourism. City centres are really important so we are all on the same page of making sure it fulfils a role as a substantial cultural and economic part of the region.

“It is early days but we want to speak to people and get lots of views to go forward and see what the ID might look like.”

While only in its infancy, the steering group already counts the City Centre and Harbour Community Council, Dundee’s universities and several local business owners among its members.

It is set to meet representatives of Aberdeen and Oban’s improvement districts in the near future for further inspiration.

However, the creation of an ID will rely on both majority support and financial contributions from businesses within the agreed area – obstacles that put paid to previous attempts.