Business is booming in Dundee’s Exchange Street, according to shop owners.

Following the announcement that Swankie Jo’s “concept” store was closing, the Tele spoke to other businesses in the street.

Traders believe the future is positive — despite Swankie Jo’s blaming its decision to close on a lack of footfall.

Stephen Barney, 33, co-owner of The Cheesery, said: “It is all positive on this street and business is great.”

Stephen, who took over the shop last May along with his wife, said they had a well-established customer base and reputation.

He added: “It is a great street to be in and I love having a business here.

“Anyone starting a business would be stupid not to look at opening it in this street.

“The V&A will bring more people to the city and that can only be good for the businesses on this street.”

Jackie Cannon, 43, the co-owner of the Flame Tree Cafe, said “business was booming” and added: “We could not be busier.

“We could expand to bigger premises elsewhere because we are maxed out — but we are very happy here.

“In the two years we have been here, business has just grown year after year and I think most businesses here are like that — we all have great relationships with each other.

“All the businesses on this street are unique in the way they do things and it is a shame to see Swankie Jo’s close down.”

The Heart Space Whole Foods store has also had positive results after opening two-and-a-half years ago.

Shopkeeper Roberto Macken, 25, says Exchange Street will miss Swankie Jo’s.

However, he believes the street will benefit from the new visitors brought to the city when the V&A opens its doors.

Roberto said: “The V&A will only add to the great footfall we get in this street — this is why business has been great for us, although it can be weather dependent some days.

“This is a great area for independent businesses — they can succeed here as we did and now we have been able to expand with a second shop across in St Andrews, which is also having success.”