Chinese firms desperately seeking masks and sanitiser from Dundee firms

Chinese firms have been approaching local firms to inquire if they have extra stocks of face masks and sanitisers, it has emerged.

Meanwhile, regional business chiefs have warned local firms to be vigilant if they have dealings and links with firms in affected areas overseas.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said the organisation was very conscious of trade and business links and connections.

The organisation was even weighing up whether to cancel travel among its own staff in the coming weeks.

She said: “Interestingly we are aware of local companies being contacted by businesses in China looking for masks and sanitising equipment.

“We have advised the companies to be aware of any business dealings they have with China during the current crises.

“This is a link that not many people might have thought about but we are now giving out advice.

“It is business in the meantime as usual but with precautions in place.”

She said the chamber itself was also watching the worldwide situation with a delegation from Dundee due to visit Dubai in the near future.

She said: “We are monitoring the bigger picture and seeing how things develop before we make a final decision on the travel of our members.

“We have also advised staff that if they choose to self-quarantine that they will continue to be paid.

“We are aware that not every employer can afford to do this but it is something we are asking local employers to consider carefully.”

She said that along with other local places of work they were also ensuring that hand sanitising equipment was on offer, with staff also kept up to date with any developments and were being asked to follow World Health Organisation and Scottish Government guidelines.