Buses in Dundee city centre are being diverted after traffic lights failed.

The lights at Seagate/King Street junction have “temporarily failed”, according to Xplore Dundee.

Tweeting at 3pm today, the bus firm wrote: “As a safety precaution, services 15, 22, 28/29 and 32/33 are diverted via East Marketgait & Seagate (to try and limit traffic to an east/west flow).”

The message added that Dundee City Council is “working to restore lights asap”.