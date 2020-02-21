Video: Buses forced to mount kerbs on ‘dangerous’ Dundee bus route

Concerned residents have warned an accident is inevitable unless a bus service is diverted away from narrow streets where it is forced to mount pavements to continue on its route.

The 202 service is operated by Stagecoach East Scotland and is fully subsidised by Dundee City Council.

Part of the route serves residential streets around Dundee Law including Kenmore Terrace, Lawside Road and Campbell Street.

But local resident Alan Anderson, 61, claims some of the streets the 202 passes through are unsafe for commercial vehicles.

Footage shot by Alan on his dashcam over the course of several months shows the short wheelbase bus struggling to make the turn from Kilpurnie Place into Kenmore Terrace.

In the footage, the bus is seen to mount the kerb to complete the corner due to the narrow width of the road and the almost permanent presence of vehicles parked on the street.

When challenged by Alan, one driver is heard to say: “There’s nothing that we can do. We’ve got to do this every time.”

Mr Anderson, a plumber by trade, said the practice could not continue.

“These buses are coming round the corner, on the wrong side of the road, taking up the whole of the pavement, and there have been times I’ve had to step back so it could get round,” he said.

“I’ve asked drivers about it and all they can say is: ‘What else am I meant to do?'”

He believes the bus should be permanently re-routed along Law Terrace and into Campbell Street, cutting out Kenmore Terrace completely.

“This road is just 20 feet from a playpark – what if a kid gets run over? It’s dangerous.

“I’ve got nothing against buses – I got my bus pass myself last year – but the bottom line is the bus shouldn’t have to mount the pavement,” Alan added.

“The best thing to do is to go along Law Crescent and stay out of Kenmore Terrace.”