Buses could continue to be pulled by Xplore Dundee

Xplore Dundee has warned that it could continue to withdraw bus services from a city street should vehicles come under attack from yobs.

The company was forced to halt buses in Whitfield on Tuesday night after youths threw stones at two vehicles, damaging windows.

The 9, 10 and 33 services run by Xplore were pulled from Lothian Crescent.

It’s the second such incident to have happened in recent times. In November, the company also cancelled buses due to a similar attack in the same street.

Youths were reported to have climbed on to a construction site and hurled missiles at passing traffic.

A spokeswoman for Xplore insisted that such behaviour would not be tolerated and they will continue to “review” services, should a similar attack occur again.

She said: “Safety is our top priority and in order to protect our customers and drivers, we took the decision to temporarily remove services from Lothian Crescent on Tuesday due to anti-social behaviour directed towards our vehicles.

“Throwing stones at buses is extremely dangerous and can severely injure people or cause a serious accident. Whilst we have returned services to the area we are not prepared to put our customers or staff in danger and will continue to review the safety of sending our vehicles into areas where we are experiencing sustained attacks.

“We are working with Police Scotland and Dundee City Council to try and tackle anti-social behaviour directed towards our buses and will continue to try and identify and prosecute anyone who targets our vehicles in this way.

“In partnership with Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, and Dundee City Council’s Connect 5 Offsite Education department we recently produced a safety video which demonstrates the consequences of throwing stones at buses.

“We hope that by showing it to the city’s school children it will help reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour across Dundee.”