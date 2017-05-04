Bus bosses are set to meet residents and the council to discuss the future of services in a Dundee estate.

Operator Xplore Dundee pulled services from Scott Street, at the north end of Logie housing estate in the West End, last year.

Residents in the estate — many of whom are elderly and live in sheltered housing — have since been forced to walk further in order to get into the city centre or to hospital.

Now, representatives of Xplore have said they will speak with Dundee City Council’s sustainable transport boss to find an amicable solution.

The firm has already been consulting locals on plugging gaps in routes.

Several residents in Logie said they would welcome the service’s return.

Helen McMahon said she had used the bus on a near-daily basis to get into town for shopping and to visit Lochee.

The 88-year-old said: “If you’re going to town or to Kings Cross, there are other buses you can get but I don’t go to Lochee anymore — it’s too awkward to get there now.

“The bus company had a sign at the complex up the road asking if we wanted it back. I’d love it if it did.”

Margaret Barry said she had been forced to buy a car to make regular trips to hospital for appointments after the bus route was scrapped.

She added: “It’s terrible that they took it away. It was a great service.”

Eileen Ring, 72, said she was still able to get a bus but worried about getting one as she got older.

She said: “I used the Scott Street bus quite a lot. It was really handy because it was just across the road.

“I can get the 22 into town but I’ve got to walk up to Blackness Road. I’m 72 — I’m OK, for now.”

A spokeswoman for Xplore Dundee said: “We have recently held a number of meetings with community groups and are in constant dialogue with the city council about our bus network.

“We will continue to listen to passengers and work with our local authority partners to ensure we are providing the best-possible service for the people of Dundee.”