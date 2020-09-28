Glass left strewn across pavement as ‘idiotic’ vandals smash up bus stop in Coldside

Residents on Arklay Street have been left disgusted after “mindless vandals” smashed the glass panels of a bus stop.

The incident is believed to have happened on Saturday night, into Sunday morning, with glass lying across the pavement.

The bus stop is positioned on the corner of Sandeman Street in Coldside.

© DCT Media

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s just idiotic, mindless vandalism. Money is tight at the moment as it is, so the council could be spending cash on improving our roads, council houses and other public services instead of this. Police were parked up next to the bus stop but the glass was all over the road.

“What if a child fell on it or a dog ran over the top of it?

“Hopefully whoever did this is caught on camera, is traced by police and gets a fine and made to cover the cost of repairs.”

© DC Thomson

Another local resident added: “There’s just no need for this, what’s the point in smashing a bus shelter?

“What’s anyone going to get from that?

“It’s just absolutely pointless.

“Now it’s going to have to be replaced and it will cost money to do it, something I’m sure none of those who are responsible thought about.”