Inchture bus shelter destroyed in van incident

A man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal following an accident that completely demolished a bus shelter in Inchture.

The shelter on Main Street was destroyed after being hit by a van.

One witness said they were walking along Main Street when they heard a crash and a bang.

“When I got there a van had gone into the bus shelter, completely destroying it,” they said.

“Thank goodness no one was injured in this incident.

“If there had been anyone in the bus shelter at the time I dread to think what would have happened to them.

“The shelter was completely destroyed, it was left a broken heap of glass on the ground.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.40pm on Friday January 22, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one van on Main Road, Inchture.

“Ambulances were not required. A 31-year-old man is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.”