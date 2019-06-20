Bus services linking Whitfield and Ninewells Hospital to be reinstated

Bus services linking Whitfield and Ninewells Hospital are to be reinstated at the weekend, months after they were cancelled.

The move represents a victory for passengers.

On Sunday Xplore service 17 will begin running once more, linking the north east of the city to the north west.

On the same day, both the number 15 and 17 services will begin running in alternating directions around Whitfield, which Xplore insists will provide “better coverage” for the area.

The 17 service was controversially dropped earlier this year.

The decision – one of several made in an attempt to reduce delays in the areas around Fintry, Mill o’ Mains and Whitfield – led to public outcry.

Many people living in the city’s north east said the changes would increase journey times and necessitate using more than one bus to get to hospital.

​Additionally, services 5 and 9/10 will see “minor improvements”, despite the frequency of these buses changing from one every seven minutes to one every 10 minutes.

Because of this, Xplore say some morning journeys will have their running times “enhanced” to accommodate peak passenger numbers.

Also from Sunday, Xplore is extending the 360 city circle service. A Tele investigation this year uncovered the service did not serve a large number of passengers.

Managing director Christine McGlasson admitted the service, which links city tourist attractions, was nearing “use it or lose it” stage.

She said: “We’re encouraging local people to use this bus and businesses to support and promote the service to increase customer numbers and ensure its future.

“It’s currently the main transport link to Dundee’s top city centre visitor attractions and public transport hubs and offers a great value way to connect with the train and bus stations, or to see the best of what the city centre has to offer.

“Unfortunately this is a use it or lose it scenario – but we still believe it’s worth offering this service throughout the summer months.

“The hope is it will find its feet and become a valued part of the public transport network.”

The company added: “If this further, final summer trial proves successful, the bus operator will seek to redevelop and continue the city circle as a summer-only service.”