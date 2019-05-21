Bus passengers ‘almost miss services’ due to broken signs at Dundee Railway Station shelter

A new bus shelter at Dundee Railway Station has come in for more criticism weeks after opening.

Passengers have complained of almost missing services while the electronic sign informing of arrivals is broken.

A city commuter told the Tele of his problems with the Stagecoach X54. He said: “I’ve used the old stop at the station regularly, but because I was aware the new stop was supposed to have opened, I went there for my bus.

“There was no indication of which services were supposed to stop there, no timetables and the electronic display wasn’t switched on.

“I went back round to the old stop and it was still displaying all the service information, so I waited there.

“Other services were stopping there, but when my bus came round the corner it was in the outside lane and went right past me.”

He added: “Luckily the driver saw me and pulled up further along the road.

“He told me I should have been at the new stop, but when I explained the lack of information there he said he could see why I’d gone back to the old one.

“Then the next day I stood at the new stop, which still had no time-tables or working display, and the driver of my bus said they’d been told to pick up passengers at both the old and new stops ‘until the council gets itself sorted out’.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “Work is continuing to ensure the electronic bus sign is operational as soon as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said: “Our services will indeed be using the stop outside the railway station and our drivers have been reminded to serve both the old and new stops at Dundee Railway Station until the old one is removed.

“The relevant timetables are in place to confirm this in order to avoid confusion and ensure no customers are left behind.”