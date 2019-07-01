Bus giant Stagecoach won’t bid on more rail franchises when contracts end this year

Perth-based transport giant Stagecoach has said it has no intention of bidding on more rail franchises after its operations end later this year.

The firm remains embroiled in a legal row with the government after it was disqualified from bidding on three rail franchises this year amid a row over pensions.

Stagecoach subsequently launched High Court legal action against the government claiming the Department for Transport (DfT) was forcing bidders to take on pension liabilities that could be more than £1 billion.

Chief executive Martin Griffiths said Stagecoach would instead focus on the growth of its bus and coach operations in the UK. To support this, in the last year the group sold its North American division and invested £80m in new vehicles in the UK.

The group posted a 3.6% rise in full-year underlying profit to £132.9 million for the year to April 27.