Eco-friendly Dundee bus firm Xplore vows never to buy another diesel vehicle

Xplore Dundee has vowed never to buy another diesel bus as part of its commitment to be one of the UK’s most eco-friendly transport firms.

The bus company said it hopes to have a zero emission fleet by 2030, with vehicles running either on hydrogen or electric power.

It is in the process of upgrading its fleet to meet the latest emission standards, with almost half already meeting the top Euro VI standard.

Xplore managing director Christine McGlasson said: “It’s our ambition that Dundee will have a zero emission fleet by 2030 and our pledge is that we won’t buy any more diesel buses.

“Xplore Dundee trialled Tayside’s first fully electric bus and we’re exploring alternative fuels such as hydrogen and electric.

“We want to lead the way on this exciting and ambitious pledge to become the UK’s most sustainable bus and coach company.”