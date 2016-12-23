Dundee’s main bus operator, Xplore Dundee, is relaunching its smartcard.

From January 2 the Discovr card will gradually be replaced by the MyXplore card.

A spokeswoman said: “The ticket will have a fresh, new look and will continue to offer the same security and savings.

“Customers buying a smartcard will be able to load it with an adult weekly ticket which is 80p cheaper than the paper equivalent. Students also benefit from paying 50p less for a student weekly with the MyXplore card (or a valid National Entitlement Card) than those choosing a paper ticket.

“If a passenger loses or damages their smartcard Xplore Dundee can issue a replacement with the remainder of travel included.”

Discovr cards will continue to be valid although anyone is welcome to swap it (free of charge) for a MyXplore card.

New or replacement cards must be registered at the Travel Centre and they can then be topped up on the bus.