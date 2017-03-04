A bus driver who “knowingly” ran a red light before ploughing a double decker into a young woman leaving her seriously injured has been banned from the road.

Alistair Forbes was driving the Stagecoach bus on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, on April 6 2015 when he ran a red light at the junction with Fort Street.

He then collided with pedestrian Keira Duff moments after she stepped off the kerb.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta told Dundee Sheriff Court that twenty-year-old Miss Duff had been injured in the crash but had since made a full recovery.

Forbes, 58, of Queen Street, Carnoustie, was originally charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury.

But he instead pleaded guilty on summary complaint to an alternative charge of careless driving.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty, defending Forbes, said: “He hasn’t used a driving licence in a professional capacity since the incident.

“He is in the job market now and having his licence would be an advantage.

“He will not be applying for a driving job, however.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael banned Forbes from driving for a three-month period and fined him £400.

He said: “You were driving a double decker – a big, heavy vehicle.

“That needs to be driven with care.

“The careless element here is that you knowingly drove through a red light at a pedestrian crossing. The consequence was that a member of the public was injured but thankfully has made a recovery.”

Roads around the Post Office Bar in Broughty Ferry were closed after Miss Duff, then 19, was hit by a bus.

Miss Duff was said to have suffered a “serious” head injury after being struck by the vehicle as she crossed the road.

An eyewitness described it as a “really nasty incident.”

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Investigators attended the scene and the junction with Fort Street was closed for several hours as they carried out their work.