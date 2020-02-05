Bus driver banned after dangerous driving on Fife road

A bus driver has been banned from the roads after he almost crashed into a car while using his mobile phone.

Ewan Cumming caused the woman to take evasive action as a result of driving a Moffat & Williamson minibus dangerously on the Foodieash to Cupar road on October 15 last year.

The 62-year-old was alone in the vehicle and will now lose his job as a result of the conviction.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the entire incident was captured on dashcam footage from within the woman’s car.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “The accused was driving his employer’s white-coloured minibus. It had no persons on-board.

“The witness was confronted by the accused’s vehicle on the bend on the wrong side of the the road.

“To avoid a head-on collison, the accused had to swerve his vehicle and the witness had to brake her vehicle.”

The court heard that the woman could see Cumming was using his mobile phone at the time. Cumming continued on his journey and the woman later reviewed the footage in her car which captured the whole incident.

Police later caught up with Cumming at his home and when asked who was driving the vehicle, he said: “I was driving, yes.”

Cumming, of Millgate, Cupar, previously pleaded guilty to driving the minibus while using his mobile phone before driving on to the opposing carriageway and causing a car to take evasive action.

He appeared in dock for sentencing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond after electing to represent himself.

Cumming said he accepted everything narrated by Mr Burton and only added that he would lose his job as a result of the conviction.

Sheriff Drummond fined Cumming £540 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.