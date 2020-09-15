Bus driver admits causing collision on busy Fife road

A bus driver caused damage to three other vehicles in a collision on a busy Fife road.

Christopher McLaughlin, 32, admitted driving carelessly and causing the smash on the A91 eastbound between Guardbridge and St Andrews on January 23.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told McLaughlin quit his job following the smash.

McLaughlin pleaded guilty to colliding with the rear of a car which then shunted into the back of another car.

His bus then collided with an oncoming vehicle, causing injury to its 62-year-old driver.

The court heard McLaughlin had started work at around 6am and had worked for four consecutive days leading up to the incident.

Prosecutor Laura Hogg said one of the cars had indicated to turn towards Easter Kincaple Farm before McLaughlin, of Forrest Street, St Andrews, caused the collision.

She said: “The accused failed to stop and collided with the rear of one of the vehicles.

“That pushed the vehicle into the rear of another vehicle.

“Immediately following this, the accused took evasive action and attempted to move into the opposing lane.

“He also collided with the offside of the third vehicle. There was extensive damage and one of the witnesses suffered injuries to his neck and back.”

Miss Hogg said thousands of pounds of damage had been caused to the vehicles as a result.

McLaughlin pleaded guilty to driving the bus carelessly by failing to keep a proper lookout, causing his vehicle to collide with the rear of a preceding vehicle, which then collided with another vehicle.

He also caused his bus to collide with an oncoming vehicle and cause damage as well as injury to the driver.

Defence solicitor Mike Short told Sheriff John Rafferty that McLaughlin was remorseful for his actions and believed he may have been affected by tiredness.

He said: “He has always accepted that he was responsible. He handed in his notice and found it very difficult because he enjoyed driving a bus.

“The combination of slight tiredness and misjudgment on his part meant he reacted too late. He accepts that it’s his fault and he’s caused the accident.”

Sheriff Rafferty fined McLaughlin £667 and ordered him to pay a £40 victim surcharge. Eight penalty points were added to his licence.