Bus and car collide in South Marketgait, Dundee, this morning

A bus was involved in a crash with a car this morning in Dundee.

The Stagecoach bus, route 42, and a silver 4×4 collided on South Marketgait just after 8am.

An eyewitness said: “There’s a red bus, a 42 service from Tayport, stopped on the side of the road.

“It looks like a silver 4×4 has crashed into it, but there’s not much damage to either vehicle.

“It must have happened right in the middle of the morning traffic, there’s a bit of traffic but not as much as you’d think.

“The bus must have been evacuated because it’s empty now.

“There’s no police either though, maybe they’re still waiting for them to arrive.”

There were no reports of injuries.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “One of our vehicles operating on route 42 has been involved in a minor incident between in Dundee city centre at around 8.20am this morning.

“Safety is our highest priority and we are thankful that there were no injuries as a result.

“We have launched a full investigation into the circumstances.”