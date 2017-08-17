Burst sewage pipe closes Dundee gym

A 24-hour gym in Dundee has been forced to close due to a burst sewage pipe.

Pure Gym in West Marketgait sent out a message to its customers stating that it had to shut as a result of the incident.

Its email said: “Unfortunately we have had to close PureGym Dundee, due to a burst sewage pipe.

“At this current time we do not have any further information to provide, but we will be in touch as soon as possible with additional information.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time, and we will be in touch with further information as soon as we can.”

There are currently roadworks taking place along the road to renew gas mains, which is causing lane closures and delays.