Burst Kirkcaldy water main affects 70 homes and floods street

A burst main in Kirkcaldy has flooded a street and left some 70 homes without water as engineers rush to repair the pipe.

Scottish Water said it was working to repair the burst on an 8inch water pipe on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Locals reported police had closed the street after it flooded as a result of the incident earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 70 properties have been provided with bottled water until the repair is completed.

No timescale for this was available.

Repair in progress

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Scottish Water are currently working to repair a burst on an 8inch pipe in Kirkcaldy High Street.

“Our engineers have isolated the burst and repair teams are on their way to the site to carry out the repair.

“The supplies to around 70 properties have been impacted and we are currently arranging bottled water for those customers affected.”

Bottled water handed out to Kirkcaldy residents

They added: “Customers in the area may notice some impact on their normal water supply, including lower water pressures, discoloured or cloudy water.

“Once we have excavated the impacted area we will provide an update on the estimated time of repair on our website.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will be working to repair the burst as quickly as possible.”