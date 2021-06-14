Burntisland water rescue operation after man goes overboard

Emergency crews were called to Burntisland in Fife on Monday morning after reports a man had gone overboard into the Firth of Forth.

It is understood the man had been in the water for around 10 minutes before he was rescued by the Coastguard.

Crews from Kinghorn RNLI were also in attendance alongside the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Locals reported hearing the Search and Rescue helicopter overhead as it made its way to the scene.

Videos shared by Fife Jammer Locations show a number of police vehicles at the scene alongside the helicopter.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard confirmed a man had gone overboard from a vessel before being rescued.

He added: “Our senior coastal officer attended alongside the Kinghorn team and Kinghorn lifeboat crews at around 10am.

“The man was in the water for around 10-minutes before being rescued, he was conscious and was passed to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.