Burntisland Highland Games 2021 cancelled amid continued Covid-19 concerns

Burntisland Highland Games, the second oldest highland games in the world, has been cancelled for the second successive year.

The popular event, traditionally held on Burntisland Links on the first Monday of the Fife trades fortnight, was pencilled in for mid-July but organisers have taken the decision to shelve the games amid continued uncertainty about Covid-19 restrictions.

The outlook for the highland games circuit as a whole looks bleak for 2021, with Markinch Highland Games also postponed a few days ago.

A spokesperson for Burntisland Highland Games said: “It is with regret that the Burntisland Highland Games of 2021 is now cancelled.

“Apart from the World Wars (not including weather), this is only the second time it has not been held since 1652.

“The committee will however continue to work towards next year and hope to see you all there. Stay safe.”