Fears man ‘lay dead for weeks’ in Dundee flat after neighbours complained about smell

Residents fear a neighbour lay dead inside his home for weeks at a city multi.

Police were called to Burnside Court in Lochee shortly before midday yesterday, after locals raised concerns about a strong smell on the landing.

The deceased man had reportedly not been seen by one resident since November.

A resident said: “I don’t live on that landing but I heard there had been concerns raised about the smell.

“There was CID on the scene and a couple of uniformed officers earlier in the day when I went out.

“When I came back past the floor the guy lived on, at around 2.30pm, there were two officers wearing hazmat suits and a uniformed officer standing there.

“It’s horrific to think he could have been lying there for a while, I would have placed the guy in thirties or forties – he was still a young man.”

He added: “People generally keep themselves to themselves in here.

“You maybe say hello on the stairwell or the lift but if you don’t see a face for a wee while and they aren’t on your landing you don’t think about it too much.

“I think the last time I saw him was around November time, which is obviously a good few weeks back.”

‘A real tragedy’

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, added: “This is a real tragedy. The body has obviously lain for some time because you can smell it from the other floors.

“I was told that it was another resident who finally phoned the police because the smell was so bad.

“What a shame that a young guy could lie there for such a long time before he was discovered.

“I heard that the guys who were called to break down the door and backed off immediately to be sick.

“The police were here yesterday and you couldn’t get on the second floor where the body was found.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family at this time wherever they are.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.30am on Tuesday, 2 February, officers were called to a property in the Burnside Court area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”