It was enough to encourage The Bard himself to put pen to paper and spout forth about the virtues of the people of Dundee.

One hundred elderly people were able to celebrate Burns Night with a full haggis, neeps and tatties supper thanks to the generosity of Dundee United Community Trust and Balhousie Care Group.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Chief executive Jamie Kirk said: “Once again we’ve teamed up with Balhousie Care Group, this time to deliver warm Burns Supper meals to isolated older people within the community.”

“Following the success of our Festive Friends 2020 project, where we supported hundreds of local people with meals and grocery bags over the festive period, we decided to celebrate our national Bard by delivering a traditional Burns Supper meal straight to people’s homes.

“This is now the second Burns Supper the Trust – then known as United for All – has delivered, following up on the successful event to recognise volunteering in Dundee on Burns Night 2017.”

Jamie added: “We were really proud to have been able to provide a level of support over the festive period but we’re also aware that there is much more to do.

“The challenges faced by many people in the community already existed and there’s no doubt the Covid-19 pandemic is merely amplifying the need for support.

“Burns Night is another event in the calendar that would normally see people celebrate together; and while we aren’t able to do that this year – we can still enjoy a really nice meal and celebrate Scottish heritage.”

Daniel Inglis, head chef at Balhousie St Ronan’s care home in Dundee, said: “This is a cause close to my heart so I was happy to donate the necessary food and for the St Ronan’s kitchen team to donate its time and kitchen equipment to prepare it.

“Balhousie Care Group worked with DUCT to provide Christmas dinners to people in need in December. I’m excited for this valuable partnership to continue.”

Diners last night had the option of Scotch broth or lentil soup and there was also a vegetarian alternative to the traditional Burns Supper.

Daniel said: “We also made sure there was a sweet treat in each bag for after dinner as well as a surprise linked to our most famous poet.”

DUCT worked hard behind the scenes with local partner agencies and capacity for the supper was reached within a matter of days so, unfortunately, they were unable to accept all the referrals.

Jamie said: “DUCT is continuing to investigate opportunities to provide additional support in the coming weeks and months, with news of more work to be announced soon.”