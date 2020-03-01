Burial fees, council tax, football pitch fees all set to rise if Dundee City Council chiefs have their way

Hard-up Dundonians will have to tighten their belts if plans to increase council tax are approved.

Council chiefs are looking to make £7.5 million worth of cuts as they look to balance the books over the next financial year.

Taxpayers could stump up more than £2m to plug this blackhole if plans to raise the tax by 4.8% are approved.

As well as this finance bosses also want to raise prices for public services such as burial plots, cut bin collections, and slash the number of council roles.

The council tax increase is just under the maximum rate of 4.48% that local authorities have the flexibility to implement in the upcoming 2020/21 financial year.

The revenue budget, which was outlined by depute policy and resources convener Willie Sawers at a meeting yesterday, also included plans to make savings of £7.5m over the course of the next financial calendar.

Household bin collections are also set to be hit if the proposals are approved, with the local authority reducing this from two-weekly to three weekly starting from the 2021/22 financial year.

It is anticipated that this reduction will save the local authority £112,000 per year.

Among the other increase in charges outlined in the budget is the fees charged for use of burial grounds – a move that is expected to bring in an additional £30,500 for the local authority.

Under the new proposals, relatives will now need to pay £389.00 for the use of semi-private ground, an increase from the current charge of 371.00.

This charge will be even higher for burials taking place on Saturdays and during the holidays, with the new proposals recommending a charge of £571.00 on these days.

And to gain permission to scatter cremated remains, Dundonians will be expected to fork out £51, an increase from £49.

In a further effort to help achieve the £7m worth of savings the local authority need to make, it was outlined that council bosses are looking to implement a “staffing structure review” of the children and family service.

And he did not rule out job losses but said the authority would work with trade unions to minimise the impact of cost-cutting on staff.

“Our workforce is our greatest assets and we will ensure that our lowest-paid workers benefit from the consolidation of the living wage into our pay-grade structure,” he said.

Community projects are also likely to take a hit under the budget proposals, with the plans outlining that there could be a “reduction in financial support available for diversionary activities for young people”.

While Cllr Sawers admitted there would undoubtedly be an impact felt in the city due to the cuts, he said community groups would be spared the axe.

He added: “I can’t sit and say that by taking millions out of the budget there’s unlikely to be an impact but it’s a very small reduction in a large budget and we are investing in community facilities across the city.

Tracy McNally, the director of Citizens Advice Dundee, said: “Planning a funeral is understandably a very difficult time for families but first and foremost I would say not to jump into anything and sign up for a funeral plan they might not be able to afford.

“There is help out there for people and there is a service that has recently been launched called Funeral Link so I would say to get in touch with them if you have concerns.”